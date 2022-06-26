Way back when, I warned Kevin McCarthy in an opinion piece not to fall for Trump because he is no good, and reminded McCarthy he works for all constituents.
Well, after seeing the investigation, it is quite obvious McCarthy was in on the whole thing. His support for all the liars, the plot and the more than 100 Congress members who voted to not accept the votes proves it. McCarthy should hang his head in shame. He has betrayed all of us by attempting to cover, promote and lie for Trump. He helped raise money for the “fight the steal” bogus fund, which was basically to put money in Trump's pockets.
After all the lies he has told, the crazies he brought in or supported as leader, the blatant mistreatment of Liz Chaney, I ask: Who would or should want McCarthy to be third in line? He sold out U.S. citizens and severely damaged our democracy. McCarthy must resign and be held accountable for all of the tricks of he and Trump. I also wrote in that opinion piece over five years ago that you cannot trust Trump. Well “my Kevin," he threw you under the bus and rightfully so. Can McCarthy at least show some dignity, intelligence and integrity by coming clean? Red Starburst are not going to change the public's mind.
— Mark Perttula, Bakersfield