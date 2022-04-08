For more than four years, we have been lambasted by liberal media, and two cable news outlets literally broadcast 24/7 ad nauseum that Donald Trump was not only colluding with the Russians, but is a puppet of Vladimir Putin. Despite several investigations that included Congress and a special counsel, no evidence was uncovered that this was the case.
Recently, the Federal Elections Commission fined the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC for falsifying the fraudulent "Steel Dossier" expense. Now we learn that the Russians were funneling large sums of money and providing a disinformation campaign about the use of fossil fuels and fracking to notorious environmental groups so that Americans and Europeans would embrace "green” energy.
Yet, at the same time President Biden cancels construction of oil pipelines in the U.S. while at the same time lifting sanctions on Putin’s Nord Stream II pipeline, thus making Putin the gas station to the world. Then we have the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which two years later we find to be real, not Russian disinformation as 50 former U.S. intelligence experts avowed. Hunter was dealing with Russian oligarchs, Ukrainian energy executives, and members of the Chinese Communist Party.
Despite President Biden’s protestations that he never discussed his son’s business dealings, there is testimony and photographic evidence that the opposite was true. This begs the question: Who is really Putin’s puppet?
— Gregory Laskowski, Bakersfield