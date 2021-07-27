I grew up in Bakersfield, graduated from a Bakersfield high school, my family was prominent in the business community, and I married a Bakersfield boy. I remember this community as being a great place to live with promise for everyone and filled with community pride and patriotism.
Apparently those values are no longer valued by some in the community as they allow Kevin McCarthy to actively work to destroy our democracy. We sent my relatives and friends to fight and die in World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam. I am the proud daughter of a World War II veteran, wife of a Vietnam veteran, and mother of a Desert Storm Marine.
What has happened to Bakersfieldians, that you have elected a U.S. representative who has shown his traitorous character in the actions he has taken?
We have a right to have the insurrection of Jan. 6 impartially investigated and those responsible for planning and supporting the events held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Kevin McCarthy does not want that!
Did he participate in facilitating the attack on the People's House? What does Kevin McCarthy not want to see the light of day?
Who is Kevin McCarthy protecting?
Why is Kevin McCarthy not upholding his oath to the Constitution?
Why are the citizens of Bakersfield allowing him to run roughshod over his responsibilities as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives?
Who is pulling Kevin's puppet strings?
Will you stop this and demand he honor his oath to the U.S. Constitution?
— Dea Monfort, Long Beach