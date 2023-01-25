Honor: Adherence to what is right or to a conventional standard of conduct.
Assemblyman Vince Fong was quoted at Kevin McCarthy's homecoming last Thursday as saying, "Kevin McCarthy is one of the most honorable people I know."
Does McCarthy deserve to be labeled "honorable?" What has been McCarthy's standard or pattern of conduct? It includes constituent avoidance, election denying, support of Trump, class legislation, outright lies, flip-flops, etc. He has more recently sold his soul in his lust for being elected speaker.
What does Fong's statement reflect about Fong himself? Does he know the difference between honorable and dishonorable? If McCarthy is "honorable," then Fong might as well say that George Santos is also honorable.
Fong would have been closer to the mark if he had said that McCarthy, like Trump, is a clear and present danger to democracy. That would be more in keeping with McCarthy's past standard of conduct and his current MAGA agenda.
And that would have been honorable, not to mention courageous and accurate, on Fong's part.
— J. Craig Jenkins, Bakersfield