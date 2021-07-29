The long-awaited Congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol has finally begun.
However, House GOP leadership was boycotting the investigation even before any testimony was heard, and already is dismissing the investigation, denouncing the witnesses and calling the whole investigation a sham. GOP leadership is even attempting to pin blame on Nancy Pelosi for the march to and then the assault on the Capitol.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy tried and failed to engineer the investigation’s agenda by appointing Republicans who would “blow-up” the investigation with unsubstantiated insistence of wide-ranging conspiracies. Bog the investigation down following wild goose chases and shut it down. That failed and all McCarthy can now do, imitating Trump, is resort to name calling, calling the two Republicans serving on the investigation Pelosi’s Republicans. Truth be told, neither are progressive and name calling is not leadership. It’s childish and always has been.
It’s a fact Liz Chaney is strongly conservative, following the ideologies of her father, Vice President Dick Chaney. To even suggest anything different is skewing facts. McCarthy is simply skirting truth for expedience.
Let’s not overlook, Republicans originally struck a deal to have a bipartisan “blue ribbon” Jan. 6 investigation. An agreement where five GOP members, selected by GOP leadership, served with five Democrats. This measure passed the House, but failed in the Senate.
It’s well known McCarthy torpedoed the measure, persuading GOP senators to vote down the investigation, one that polling indicates is desired by a majority of Americans. An investigation, in which it’s very likely McCarthy will be summoned and under oath provide testimony, forcing him likely to acknowledge very embarrassing circumstances, which could implicate Trump’s “behind the scenes” involvement and /or participation in orchestrating the Jan. 6 Capitol assault.
— Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield