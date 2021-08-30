A recent letter writer to The Californian claimed that Trump has the real accomplishments. Really?
Yes, the economy grew under Trump, but that was just a continuation of the large growth under the Obama administration along with questionable deregulations.
Let's consider some of Trump's and the Republican party's agenda and actions in the four years they occupied the Oval Office and afterward. They ...
Are trying to disenfranchise voters in some states, like Jim Crow laws in Reconstruction days after the Civil War,
Were trying to overturn the Affordable Care Act with no alternative available,
Deny biological evolution and want creationism taught in the schools,
Want to display the Ten Commandments in public buildings, but not displays by other religions or free-thinkers,
Cruelly separated thousands of children from their parents at the border with Mexico,
Criminally delayed a quick and proper control of the coronavirus, resulting in hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths,
Encouraged the traitorous insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6,
Claim climate change is a hoax in spite of the educated opinion of 98 percent of the climate scientists,
Gave a huge tax break to the already wealthy,
Want to minimize or eliminate social safety nets like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid,
Oppose anti-discrimination laws.
Resist any meaningful gun control,
Support crazy conspiracy theories like QAnon.
Continue the false claim that the election of Biden was stolen.
Trump and the Republicans should have been a role model for our children, but, unfortunately, they failed this completely.
— Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield