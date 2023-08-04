I was astounded to read that Alex Garcia wants to challenge Supervisor David Couch for the 4th District. Wasn't Garcia voted out as mayor of Wasco by his fellow council members after he was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving? And now he thinks he can run against a man who has served for years and, I assume by Couch being re-elected several times, has done a good job?
Although I don't live in Couch's district, I do work there and love the communities in District 4. We do not need a supervisor that while in office in Wasco thought it was OK to expose the lives of citizens with his bad decisions, and even complained when removed from the mayor spot by the City Council.