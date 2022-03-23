On Saturday night, March 12, I felt like I was in a war zone. The first explosion went off at 8 p.m., followed by four more. They lit up the sky, smoke was in the air and my windows rattled. I know the house where they originated. It happens almost nightly but this night there were many more than usual.
My police neighbor said I should report them to the fire department. The fire department told me to go to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office gave me a phone number, which I called, to no avail. So I guess until these folks actually build a bomb, no one wants to hear about it.
— Mark Pearse, Bakersfield