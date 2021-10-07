Regarding "Bakersfield City Council to consider commissioning record-breaking artwork": Congrats John Barge III, on finding a town where the City Council loves their cops so much that they will pay thousands in public funds to glorify them.
What is the open, transparent, public process by which local artists can apply for and receive public funding directly from the City Council? As an artist in Bakersfield, I didn’t know this option existed. It seems the only criteria needed to impress the art lovers on the council and in the city manager’s office is the breaking of a Guinness record.
In that case, I propose a 351-foot mural documenting the violent, inhumane, racist history of BPD and KCSO from their inception to the present. (Come to think of it, I will need more space …) Can I get $15,000 please? It’s a new world record! With the added bonus of being historical truth instead of propaganda paid for with public money.
— Jared Haug, Bakersfield