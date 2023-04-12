DARVO means “Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender.” It summarizes a consistent reaction and manipulation tactic used by perpetrators of abuse or other types of wrongdoing. It works by shifting the focus away from the original issue and attacking the actual victim. It attempts to switch the actual offender to receive sympathy and compassion, publicly or privately, as well as to avoid consequences for their actions.
An infestation, you can’t call the folks at the southern border Christian refugees. It’s what authoritarian regimes did throughout history. You can do it to Jews, transgenders, immigrants, other religious minorities and any small powerless group of people. Jesus is so consistent on how we treat the least of these. Putin attacks the LBGT, Victor Orban attacks the Syrian immigrants that he built a wall. People always forget that part about the least if these. Now transgenders are being ridiculed.