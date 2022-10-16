Which Kevin McCarthy will you be voting for on Nov. 8? The Kevin McCarthy that called the president on Jan. 6 and pleaded with him to stop the violence? The Kevin McCarthy that spoke from the well of the House of Representatives and laid the blame for Jan. 6 squarely on Trump's shoulders? Or the Kevin McCarthy that showed up at Mar-a-Lago to kiss Trump's feet? Or the Kevin McCarthy that now claims that Trump was unaware of the violent events at the Capitol and was not watching these events unfold on FOX News, as others have reported?
— Michael Seltzer, Pacific Grove