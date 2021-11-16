Once again the Republicans, Kevin McCarthy and David Valadao, are not telling the truth about our water situation. "McCarthy and Valadao fight for water for Local Farmers." What water? The water they claim is flowing out to the ocean? That is just not true!
The rainfall that flooded northern California was captured through our water storage system. The water that flows through the Delta does that for specific reasons. They have dairies, farming, sport fishing, boating, recreation use. The Delta smelt is part of that as is the salmon.
I will ask your readers to view the ship log recorded at The Port Of Stockton and just view the number of ships that traverse that waterway. The main reason, though, is that water keeps the salt water from the ocean to come upstream. What has been the agenda for so long is our local "farmers" want to take what does not belong to them and have overpumped the aquifer here. They need that water to continue to provide water to crops that require a lot of it.
Eighty percent of available water from rain and snow melt goes to farming, yet only about 30 percent of the crops from that use stay here. The rest is exported. That is what McCarthy and Valado are talking about. What is the benefit to us? We get less so they can have more and the Delta would suffer as a result if that were to happen. Our riverbed dry. Why?
— Roger Jones, Bakersfield