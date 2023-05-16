We had a center for the blind on Baker Street which houses the drug rehab program. we used to have such good times there, with pancake breakfasts and bazaars, and the center was used for weddings and parties.
But where is the center now? It is gone. Where are all the people gone? there is nothing for us now.
i would go every Tuesday to have coffee and we would have entertainment, and Bob Cappler would play the piano and sing for us.
It has been years since we had our Center for the Blind on 1124 Baker St.
i went there last time, and it brought back memories. I would have a free dinner when i played the piano for the people there.
But I miss all that. Where are all the staff? Mary Martin, who used to teach at BARC, also taught cooking and independent living skills, passed away.
— Walter Chavira, Bakersfield