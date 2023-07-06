What good is the Kern County Fire Department fireworks hotline when they don't even show? I know they are busy during the 4th. But whoever thought of putting arson in charge of the illegal fireworks needs to be fired.
About 12 neighbors called the hotline to complain about illegal fireworks in the neighborhood; they were shooting off aerial fireworks for three hours straight. Not one law enforcement or fire official showed up.
I hope next year they will get a new plan to put a stop to this madness with illegal fireworks. The sheriffs office has a lot of reserve deputies and the fire department has a lot of volunteer firemen. Why not put them out on the streets and make arrests and write tickets, since they aren't getting paid anyways? Matter of fact, let's scratch the citations. Arrest the people setting off the illegal fireworks and then a fine.
We couldn't enjoy the 4th without having to worry about our yard catching fire or our house because of the illegal fireworks. Our city councilmen and county supervisors needs to get their heads out of the sand and take stiffer actions. These firemen deserve a lot more credit than what they are getting.
— David Stiner, Bakersfield