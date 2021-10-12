I recently wrote letters to President Biden and Governor Newsom back in July, about low-income seniors. But have they responded to me? Nope!
I personally have no qualms about the new child tax credit and I’m very grateful for the previous stimulus help I have received. Heaven knows there are starving kids in our town. But you know what? There are also starving seniors, and all the seniors living below the poverty level have yet to receive another stimulus payment.
What is going on? The new Golden State Stimulus per Governor Newsom is for people who make less than $75,000. The low-income seniors I know, live on $13,000 or lower. And we haven’t had a stimulus payment since January. Don’t we count too? Thank God that due to the pandemic, some of us have received food stamps. But I don’t think this is going to continue once the pandemic is over.
I still drive, luckily, which means I have needs for car repairs, gas and insurance just like every other driver in Bakersfield. But because of my low income, I either have to forgo my car needs, my food needs or my medical needs. Which one would you choose?
Another stimulus payment right now would sure help my friends and I.
— Vicki Jameson, Bakersfield