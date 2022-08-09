With all the confusion about what our children learn at school, what has happened to a great organization called the PTA? It was a organization that gave parents a voice in the functions of our schools and what was being taught.
Where has the PTA gone? Why do we as parents no longer have a role in the school curriculum being taught? These are our children, the future of our nation, our most precious gift.
We are being told the Education Departments only have these rights. We have no voice, no honest direction concerning the education of our children. How can this be? When will it stop? What will it take?
We as parents bear the responsibility in the education of our children except we need help, help, help! Polls show at best our schools are at 48 percent and not efficient in the basics of reading, spelling, writing and arithmetic. They will not be able to enter good colleges or higher schools of learning. We must roll up our sleeves and go to work to make this nation great again.
— Trenton Spears, Bakersfield