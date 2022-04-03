The White House call log from Jan. 6 has been released. To no one’s surprise, there is a more than seven-hour gap where no calls are reported. They have proof that one of those untraceable calls (thought to be on a burner phone?) not recorded was the conversation Rep. Kevin McCarthy had with President Donald Trump. McCarthy will not testify. He would have to disclose which phone was used in their hidden conversation.
This leads to more proof of the plot to overturn the election. But what gets me is the number of people who are ignoring the fact that 147 members of Congress tried to nullify the public's voice. Change our election. It was not stolen (no proof at all). The plot, or coup, it turns out, was a conspiracy that included those 147 members, as well as Trump, Fox and White House cronies.
I believe they knew ahead of Jan. 6 what they were doing. Peter Navarro (White House adviser) stated on television in front of millions, there were over “a hundred members of Congress that agreed to follow the plan, and Trump was in on it."
I do not know if these members of Congress (including McCarthy) broke the law, but they should not be allowed to represent the public. If it is not a broken law and they are permitted to run, then people should vote them out. We need to clean out our house of lying, deceitful, selfish members. Both Democrat and Republican.
— Mark Perttula, Bakersfield