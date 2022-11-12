Bakersfield! Where is our civic pride? Where is our concern for public health? Where is our concern for traffic safety? While recently driving in the north Chester area and navigating the Garces Circle, I encountered tent villages set up on the circle and under the overpass and railroad bridge.
Myriad shopping carts, bicycles and other items, not to mention litter, were strewn about. Having to navigate around the bums pushing said stolen carts with their earthly possessions while driving in the circle is a bit daunting. Where are the police to enforce traffic laws and keep the area safe? Where is public health to protect us from unsanitary conditions? Where are the homeless advocates that tell us they have built shelter villages and missions to house and feed these people?