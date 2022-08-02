A lot has been said about our rights, such as freedom of speech, rights to own a gun, and rights to practice our religion. I would like to pose this questions: Where does one person's rights begin, and another one's rights end?
A case in point is the one before a judge right now concerning the lesbian couple's wedding cake. They believe they have the right to purchase a cake from Tastries Bakery, while the owner of the bakery, because of her religious freedom, believes she has the right to refuse. Who is right? Where does one's rights begin and another one's rights end? Something to think about.