On the first day of September, I became one of the numerous victims of crime in Bakersfield. Having spent the biggest portion of my adult working life as a law enforcement officer, I was completely dismayed at the lack of response by the Bakersfield Police Department.
Suspects stole the catalytic converter off my vehicle. This crime is so prevalent in Bakersfield that one of the current candidates for City Council listed that as part of his platform for running for the job. And yet, I could not get a police response out to check for evidence, canvass the neighborhood for possible witnesses, or any action which might slow down this crime wave. I was directed to file my own report; luckily I spent years doing that type activity as it can be very confusing on how to accomplish that task.