“We don’t serve Mexicans here.” This was what my first (late) husband, Ralph Nuanez, heard as he and his University of the Pacific college friends were on a geology field trip. They were tired and hungry after a day of collecting soil and rock samples for study and just wanted a cold drink and sandwich. THIS HAPPENED IN 1951!
If Cathy Miller, of cake-making infamy, is an example, we have regressed as a society in our attitudes toward those who are different from us.
Have we become like children on a playground; bullying, making fun of a kid who has a limp; that girl with funny shaped eyes; those with darker skin or a strange name; snickering and pointing at the boy who seems effeminate?
Cathy Miller, listen up! God made each person unique and in his image. Maybe God drew some to a belief different from yours; some he made more feminine or masculine. Yes, Cathy, maybe you do have the right to not sell to whomever you want. You see yourself as “a vessel for the Lord and follows His will.” But, what point are you trying to make by refusing service — that they are sinners and you are not; you are more holy and God has directed you to disrespect them? That is what the world is seeing from you.
“Judge and you will be judged! Why worry about a speck in the eye of your brother, when you have a board in your own?” Matthew 7:1-4
When, dear Lord, will we ever learn? (And forgive me if I am judging Cathy Miller.)
— Nada (Barnes) Nuanez Byrum, Bakersfield