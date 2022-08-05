“We don’t serve Mexicans here.” This was what my first (late) husband, Ralph Nuanez, heard as he and his University of the Pacific college friends were on a geology field trip. They were tired and hungry after a day of collecting soil and rock samples for study and just wanted a cold drink and sandwich. THIS HAPPENED IN 1951!

If Cathy Miller, of cake-making infamy, is an example, we have regressed as a society in our attitudes toward those who are different from us.