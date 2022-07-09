How truly sad for our country that yet another — is this number 300? — massacre occurred as citizens celebrated its freedom. Freedom? Liberty? Justice? I believe we, as a country, are losing all of these. We wave the flags, we sing the songs, but what we really have is mess.
We have killings at a weekly rate, so much so that we, the citizens, are becoming jaded to the fact that lots, really lots, of people are losing their lives because we need to protect the Second Amendment. No one was there with a gun — except the alleged gunman — to use or to stop him; same scenario in Uvalde — lots of armed officers and no one did anything — so the Second Amendment is there in theory only.
Families need to start saving for funeral costs as opposed to college funds because at this rate more and more families will be affected. Seven more were added to that growing number in Illinois last weekend, not to mention the other cities that were impacted with killings. When will this be enough? Now? Never?
Is this what the greatest country in the world looks like? Unfortunately, far from it, we can do better, but we need to start to do something NOW.
— Suzanne Brierley, Bakersfield