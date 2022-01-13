A follow-up to letter writer Ralph McKnight Jr. and his opinion piece "Get over it" about Republicans saying something was fishy about the last election. You might want to Google the following: "Trump knows he's an illegitimate President" and see how many time the quote is attributed to Hillary Clinton. I'll guess that it's in the hundreds on public stages.
For more than five years she's been on every show that will have her, from "CNN Sunday Morning" to the national audience on "The View" on ABC. Same message every single time, illegitimate President No. 45. When do you suppose she'll get over it?
— Jim Wood, Bakersfield