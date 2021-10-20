How self-centered we’ve become! Me and my mask or inoculation ... or neither. It’s my decision, right? Or is it like other compromised freedoms we live with, like where you can smoke, can you drink and drive, how much of your body can you show and where?
I’m from the Bronx and I still remember going to the beaches and being met with a big sign with the huge word NO to greet the bather. Then there was a long, long list of what behavior that was not allowed. My favorite was not to play your radio so loud as to disturb others. If you live in any town or city of any size, you’ll have to face many restrictions. Our lives are so closely intertwined that we have to set boundaries in society so that we don’t intrude on others or even damage them.
I still recall the World War II days when we all sacrificed for “the war effort.” We had darkening drapes on our windows so our lights at night wouldn’t guide an enemy bomber. We painted the upper half of our headlights so that they would not shine upward. Meat, sugar, butter, etc. were rationed so we couldn’t always buy what pleased us. But those were the days when to sacrifice meant something.
— Bob Schwartz, Bakersfield