I am sad to report about the Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 20. So much wasted time while person after person described their personal facts on voting violations, being treated poorly while auditing vote counts, fluoride in the water or COVID-19 shots killing people, and my personal favorite, Trump is president and we are going to take over when the dog whistle is blown.
Why are these folks allowed to make false statements, without facts, that would be taken down by any reputable organization? My wish would be citizens who come to share ideas with the board that could potentially solve the many real problems we have. For example, increasing homeless encampments, failure to protect the public trust when it comes to the Kern River, a failing tax base due to the overreliance on the fossil fuel industry, inability to recruit personnel to protective services, unacceptable air quality, and the list goes on.