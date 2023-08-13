Health care, in my understanding, doesn’t involve violence.
If you Google the definition of violence, it says “behavior involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone or something.”
Abortion, by definition, is the “deliberate termination of a human pregnancy.”
If you ask people if they believe that all humans, regardless of race, religion, height, weight, sex, or age, should legally have the right to be protected from acts of violence, my best guess is they would say YES.
Some will argue that the unborn aren’t human until they have passed through the magic birth canal, so are not entitled to any protections until then.
Others will argue that the unborn are human, but can be terminated anyway, because the mother has decided to, for whatever reason, and the unborn is only considered to have value if the mother decides it does.
“If it’s growing, isn’t it alive?
If it has human parents, isn’t it human?
And human beings like you and me are valuable, aren’t we?”
Abortion is a lot of things, but it is not “health care.”
Women deserve better than abortion.
— Michael J. Molatore, Bakersfield