I just heard the high school bus drop off students on a recent afternoon. I then saw a young lady walk past my house and drop something into my green bin and was licking her fingers as she happily walked away.
Suspecting it wasn't grass clippings, I went out to see what it was. She had placed a brown paper bag with her lunch in it. It included a chicken breast sandwich (including two packets of mayo, ketchup and mustard), two juice boxes, an apple, a tangerine and two milk cartoons along with plastic utensils/napkin and a now, I suppose, missing cookie or cookies!!!
Now can anyone tell me why our taxes are paying for student lunches to be wasted like this? Although I am retired and on a fixed income, I have always paid my taxes. I can't believe that so much is being wasted on ungrateful people!
— Mary Cariker, Bakersfeld