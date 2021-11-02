What causes the bad air days? The article "Wells sit idle on S.F.'s Kern River Oil Field property with no final plan for plugging them” (Oct. 30) would imply that there are a number of wells that could be adding methane to the air. But the last week the air has been getting very bad in the middle of the night.
I can’t find a place to see a trend line from ValleyAir.org, only the current day from midnight. What’s up with that? Having more information for the population would be very nice. Does anyone else feel this way? I am retired and want to find a way to help with the air quality here in Bakersfield. It would also be wood burning before the Nov. 1 date and could also be the fires but we have had some indication from local news in the past summer. Can the paper help with information that could help concerned citizens more information about our air quality and it’s origins?
— Roland Bernabe, Bakersfield