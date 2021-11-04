Well done, Robert Price! Your recent piece on climate change had your desired effect to whip up the masses with your assertion that we here in Kern County somehow live vicariously off of San Fransisco, so allowing the governor to destroy an essential industry here is entirely reasonable. Nice one.
But back to reality. Is climate change real? Absolutely! No debate. Which may go a long way toward explaining why Scotty's Castle isn't 600 feet underwater and Yosemite Valley isn't clogged with a 300-foot thick glacier. You got us there.
Now, as to whether if or how much this change is man-made is quite another matter. I suspect very little, but that of course makes me a climate denier. Fine. I can live with that, but I'd like you climate change swallowers to ask a few questions. Will the destruction of the Kern County oil industry and subsequent $8 per gallon gasoline make global warming recede? Will outlawing gasoline-powered lawn mowers increase the size of the polar icecaps? Will getting rid of generators and leaf blowers lower ocean levels?
Aren't you just a little suspicious that solar billionaires are chief contributors to studies that all seem to conclude that Chevron is the great Satan. If you think so, there's nothing to be done to help you.
— Steve Clark, Bakersfield