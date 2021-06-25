So in addition to droughts, hurricanes, wildfires, melting icecaps, icebergs the size of small states, rising seas and sunny day floods, and climate refugees, we have extreme heat waves to worry about. The climate catastrophe is all around us, and human-generated greenhouse gases are the cause.
Economists tell us the most effective way to cut emissions is to price them — make the polluters pay for how they affect all of us. Every one of the 15 largest economies in the world (except two) have put a price on carbon, or are putting one in place. The holdouts? The U.S. and Australia. Soon all of these countries will start imposing carbon tariffs on the holdouts. If we price carbon, we can keep that money at home to help the coal and fossil fuel workers who will be put out of work by the inevitable shift to renewable energy. There are several bills in Congress to put a price on carbon.
Won’t pricing carbon hurt fossil-fuels workers and the poor? Not if done properly. Reducing the pollution from burning fossil fuels will help poor communities who are hurt the most. Rebating the fees to each household helps poor families, who emit less greenhouse gases than the rich. Or the fees can be used to help fossil-fuel workers and their communities. Ask your senators and representatives to support any bill that puts a price on carbon.
— Sanford Krasner, Altadena