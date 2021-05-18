In response to an earlier writer, while you might not agree with his personality and verbal amplifications of "his" political beliefs, President Trump did bring this nation out of the darkness of the Obama/Biden nightmare!
The writer extols Liz Cheney's virtues while not mentioning her lack of loyalty to party. The one thing Democrats have always had is loyalty to party. They, individually, may disagree with a Democrat colleague but publicly they stick together.
That is the one thing the Republicans have lacked for eons! Liz Cheney may get re-elected as representative of her Wyoming district, but she has sunk any leadership role in the near future. She has parroted the ideology of her father; who was the epitome of "the swamp rat." He was part of the "good ol' boy" network that has been pervasive in D.C. for years.
Mr. Trump vowed to drain that and he came close. Republicans would do well to lean back and think about what this country should look like for our grandchildren. A country that is beholden and indeed slaved to a "mighty" federal government, or one where the individual has the opportunity to make of "himself" what "he" can.
— Joel Park, Bakersfield