I admit it. I'm an idiot. I couldn't pour water out of a boot if there were instructions on the heel saying "this end up." But even l know that if you are going to let a lake that has been around for more than 10 years go dry, you are going to have to deal with dead wildlife. Turtles, frogs, crayfish, tadpoles, and lots and lots of fish.
No one considered this possibility before letting Truxtun Lake dry up? And now businesses along Truxtun extension are screaming. I don't blame them. I would really be interested in knowing which one of our civic geniuses overlooked this little possibility before making that final decision.