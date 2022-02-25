In response to “Liberals and Progressives,” I must say I initially thought the writer was going to offer a balanced viewpoint of the current state of affairs. I was proved wrong very quickly. The writer had the unmitigated gall to use the following terms to describe liberals (or progressives): culture of death or war, their way or the highway, never apologize, never back down, always press forward, etc.
Seriously?? You just described the current Republican Party to a T! Trump. To make it easy, name once when the ex-POTUS backed down or apologized. Just once. The sharks could be biting him in the rear and he still would not admit the ship is sinking!
The writer, who just earlier condemned the others as having a culture of death or war, then proceeds to use the words of God to invoke fear and justify taking a stand “against the spiritual forces of evil.” Get a grip. You voted for a thrice-married man who disobeys lawful subpoenas and court orders, and is a habitual, compulsive and pathological liar. Not very much room left to disparage others.
The real point is this is not a Red issue or a Blue issue. It’s a we issue. It is so easy to point out all of the bad happening around us. What we need are solutions and that is what no one is providing.
— Michael Hunt, Bakersfield