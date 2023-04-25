Brik McDill, in his April 22 posting “Through the looking glass,” doesn’t seem to think much of the political judgment of some Republicans (man, if only Trump had stayed in the hotel business, the mind boggles).
His prerogative, but I might suggest he relax. After all, the election is not until the end of next year and much can happen in our fast-changing world. Plus, a bonus, we have our sitting president and vice-president to rely on. I will spare readers a listing of their accomplishments and achievements as space in this forum disallows it.