So the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 was, according to the Republican National Committee, "legitimate political discourse?" Didn't you have a television? Didn't you see and hear Donald Trump say "We'll all go down to the Capitol and I'll be there with you." I guess you missed the "Hang Mike Pence" part of it. Silly me. And I thought conservatives were all for law and order.
So what's next with "legitimate political discourse?" Jailing opponents? Political assassinations? Is this Russia or Saddam Hussein's Iraq or is it the United States of America?
"Stop the Steal?" What steal? Either Trump and his minions are the absolute worst liars or the absolute worst investigators in history. Sixty-plus lawsuits brought and 60-plus lawsuits rejected, many by Trump judges. The absolute worst legal team ever assembled in the history of the Republic. Not to mention the fact that Mr. Trump had warned of this "steal" months before the election. Don't you think Republican observers were watching closer than normal? Of course, they were. Cleanest election ever.
The "Cyber Ninjas" found nothing except more votes for President Biden. But heck, count 'em again. The same scenario keeps playing itself out.
The simple fact is Donald J. Trump has never won a plurality of votes in the two elections he has participated in. His administration started out with lies, continued with lies and ended with one of his worst, one that caused death, destruction and panic within the Capitol building.
Loser. Biggly.
— Chuck Sukut, Bakersfield