With all the concessions Kevin McCarthy made for his party, he’ll really have to work hard to keep his speaker job.
What about working some for his constituents in his district?
What about the telephone town halls he says he did when he was in a debate in October last year with his opponent? When are they announced?
I called his Bakersfield office (got an answering machine twice); no call back.
I sent an email to his D.C. office. Got a confirmation he got it. No answer. I know they answer if it is about a bill with a pat standard reply.
I called his office there and a woman answered. Asked someone else, and said she would get back to me in a few days. She didn’t.
Anyone who reads many news reports on McCarthy ever notice it does not say what work he does in his district, like going out to the outlying areas? Seems he just stays in Bakersfield at times when he’s not on the road raising money for his party, which he still will be doing with his new duties.
Will he ever have any time for his constituents?
By the way, how is a new veterans (or addictions) clinic in Bakersfield coming along? Now it might get done after 10 years of waiting. If he pushes it. Maybe.
— Donna Malahni Jackson, Kernville