Your thoughtful Our View "Super Bloom" wisely mentions the magnificent Carrizo Plain National Monument as one of the super bloom locations in Kern County and sites bordering our county.
It brings to mind former President Donald Trump’s directive to Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke to study which of our national monuments should be downsized.
One of the candidates was the Carrizo Plain. To be clear, part of this national monument lies in Kern County west of Taft with the bulk of Carrizo Plain located in San Luis Obispo County. This natural wonder contains the largest single native grassland remaining in California, as well as many wildlife and Indian hieroglyphics.
Cities, citizens groups and Chamber of Commerce organizations throughout San Luis Obispo County, including the county itself, passed resolutions and sent letters in support of keeping the Carrizo Plain whole.
A request for a resolution of support by our Board of Supervisors went nowhere, despite having a record of approving some rather sundry resolutions.
Fortunately, the Trump administration decided to leave our Carrizo Plain alone.
This begs the question: At the end of our lives, each of us should ask "What did I stand for?
— Mark Salvaggio, Bakersfield