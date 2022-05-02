Another week, even more hate letters about Kevin McCarthy. Seems to be a near unanimous decision that he's got to go. But still, no mention of who should replace him. Oh, there was one brief mention that a competitor didn't have orange hair, errr something to that effect, as being her primary attribute.
Come on man, if you want me to consider changing my vote, give me a reason why your candidate is better. Defund the police, no more oil, free government handouts, what is it that has you hooked on McCarthy's replacement?
Oh, and those tapes, don't you kind of wish we could hear secretly recorded tapes by random booksellers about other politicians? Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff come to mind, lol. Ever heard the old saying ... Be careful what you wish for?
— Jim Wood, Bakersfield