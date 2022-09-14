In 2015, Kate Steinle was shot and killed on a San Francisco dock by an illegal immigrant from Mexico who had been arrested and deported several times. This happened in a sanctuary city in a sanctuary state, places that openly welcome and encourage illegal immigrants. The Biden administration is letting millions more illegal immigrants into our country, some of whom will continue to criminally prey on Americans.
Recently, Eliza Fletcher was brutally killed by a career felon while jogging in Memphis, Tenn.. She would still be alive now had she been carrying a gun and had this career felon still been in jail. But guns are now harder to get because of the anti-gun progressive liberal Democrat politicians now running our government. These politicians also promote a destructive social justice agenda by not adequately prosecuting violent criminals and putting violent criminals back on the streets.