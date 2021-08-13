The “Community Voices” opinion by Jeff Heinle, “We can’t ‘just move on’ from Jan. 6 insurrection” (Aug. 7) contains this paragraph, “Like many of you, I watched that day unfold in real time, and witnessed police officers murdered while insurrectionists prayed for victory.”
No police officers were murdered at the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.
It was reported that officer Brian Sicknick died after being hit on the head with a fire extinguisher. Later it was reported that his death may have been caused by bear spray. However, the medical examiner determined he died from natural causes.
The only person to die at the Capitol that day was Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed Air Force veteran. The name of the officer who shot her has not been released. There are more than 14,000 hours of surveillance videos that have not been released. The videos might reveal whether her shooting was justified. Those videos probably show a lot of things the people in charge don’t want the public to see.
The article also says, “The patriotic truth is that the Republican leadership is single-handedly to blame for January 6." The closing paragraph says, “And they will do anything and everything to keep you from the truth.”
The truth is that Donald Trump wanted to send National Guard troops on Jan. 6 but Nancy Pelosi refused his offer. Had she accepted, the outcome that day would have been different. She certainly bears some blame for what happened that day!
— Richard Nuckles, Bakersfield