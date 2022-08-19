How many letters have we seen now debating the question of whether government can create wealth? The answer is unequivocally "no." Government can confiscate wealth, government can spend wealth, government can redistribute wealth, government can waste wealth, government can even facilitate wealth. That facilitation is spelled out in the Preamble to our U.S. Constitution that tasks the government, in part, with promoting the general welfare and securing the blessings of liberty for those governed under that constitution.
For example, providing the infrastructure for travel, distribution, irrigation, etc. as well as defense, paid for by the confiscation through taxation of private wealth, gives us all the opportunity to create wealth for ourselves according to our abilities and willingness to work. It's what we do with those opportunities that determines whether, and how much, wealth will be created.