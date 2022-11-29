A letter labeled "Do your job" on Nov, 20 stated the elected Republican Congress will just be doing "investigation after investigation" and probably an impeachment of Biden. And what will be accomplished? Nothing. "Hello," what did the Democrats do and accomplish during Trump's last two years? Hearings, investigations and an impeachment. What was accomplished? Nothing. What has Congress done during Biden's first two years? Hearings and investigations. What has or will be accomplished? Probably nothing.
The letter addresses the issues of crime, inflation, gas and immigration. What was the solution for the Democrat-controlled Congress? Higher taxes, higher gas, increased inflation and debt, an "open border." Five million have entered illegally so far, Oh my, sorry, they are all just seeking asylum. Other then the Jan. 6 "investigation and hearings," what has been accomplished? Attention, Democrats, do your job!