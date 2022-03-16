And what eludes all other scientists as well in their search for the essence of ultimate reality — the “cosmic glue” that holds all things together — is this: Given the arbitrary limits that science places upon itself — that the only reality is material reality — it becomes an impossibility for science to unlock that greatest of all secrets.
And why is that?
Because that which holds all things together, that by which all things “cohere,” is not physical. It is spiritual. But it is even far more than spiritual. It is what materialistic science cannot fathom and most adamantly rejects.
It is personal.
That which holds the universe together is not to be found in a formula or an equation or a code.
OK then, what is it?
It is Jesus. It is the Cosmic Christ. It is the one no scientist has ever considered. It is the great truth that science categorically dismisses.
By staggering contrast, here’s what Christ’s great messenger to the world, the Apostle Paul, dared to claim to be the astonishing truth about Jesus: “Now Christ is the visible expression of the invisible God. He existed before creation began, for it was through him that everything was made, whether spiritual or material, seen or unseen… In fact, every single thing was created through and for him. He is both the First Principle and the Upholding Principle of the whole scheme of creation.”
— Don Clark, Arvin