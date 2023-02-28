Kevin McCarthy now fights for all American Republicans.
So that means any American voter has the right to write The Bakersfield Californian Letters to the Editor on their thoughts on Speaker McCarthy.
I just wonder what he has done in his district, for us the constituents.
Or, I should say that his aides have done the work, and McCarthy signs the papers and does a photo op.
He could send the newspaper a list of those accomplishments, along with a list of his upcoming planned phone town hall meetings.
Now, when I have called his D.C. office, I get voicemail. I guess because he has a phone number for his separate speaker's office, and has lots more work to do for that. Then he needs more aides there to keep up with the demands on him for that new job.
Now I can see why the House can pick anyone to be speaker. Better having one job and doing it right then two and doing so-so with either.
Keep that in mind when next time we vote.
— Donna Malahni Jackson, Kernville