How fortunate it is for a local doctor to be able to have his Community Voices article ("My COVID experience," Feb. 9) published so that he can tell us all about his COVID-19 infection with mild symptoms and a quick recovery. How lucky he is to have achieved victory over the Health Department and kept his golf course from closing down, to have "met a lot of people, tried to build up business, remained active, exercised regularly, and did not let the fear get to me" while the pandemic has plagued the rest of the world for the past two years and counting.
What blessed serendipity he has enjoyed as a "high-risk person because of age and because of immunosuppression" that caught COVID-19 and survived unscathed.
Does he know who can't have a Community Voices article published, live a full and active social life without fear, a life blessed by serendipity in the face of the worst pandemic in U.S. history, surpassing the death toll from the 1918 Spanish Flu? The 900,000-plus people in America who have died after falling ill from COVID-19.
— Brian Russom, Bakersfield