With regard to Community Voice author Karen Briefer's recent article ("When we're not paid, we can't pay everyone else," Sept. 8i) where she apparently is writing to solicit sympathy from the readers along with a raise from her employer, she omitted a key part of the story. Not having enough money for your cable TV provider, pest control and lawn service is serious business.
It would be helpful if we knew how much her salary and benefits are today. A supervising departmental analyst for Employers' Training Resource sounds like it might pay relatively well.Curious how well before sharing empathy for her situation that life has thrown at her?
— Jim Wood, Bakersfield