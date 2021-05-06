Back in 1954, we had Joseph McCarthy making outrageous allegations. Today we have Donald Trump making outrageous allegations. It was Joseph Welch, an attorney at one of Joseph McCarthy's hearings, who said, "Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”
The same thing could, and should, be said to Kevin McCarthy. His lack of decency and his acquiescence in Trump's lies is, as Congresswoman Liz Cheney labels such behavior, poisonous and undemocratic. Congressman, have you no sense of decency, sir?
— Arlie Grant, Arroyo Grande