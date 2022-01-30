What a month January has been for interesting letters in this opinion section. The first salvo in the attack on any reader who believes in God, supports conservative values, voted for Donald Trump, or thinks the Covid reaction by our government is a little reactionary came from Brik McDill on Dec. 27.
McDill should realize that fear and shame are not really good motivators. Trying to make those who believe something in opposition to what you believe should be done with reason, illustration, facts and research. Selective abstraction, taking a detail out of context and believing it while ignoring everything else, permeates the culture of the left and their approach to problem-solving.
The implication that support of a political person or certain values are doomed to failure really doesn't scare anyone who believes in one God, who is willing to look at the realities and lack of leadership in our country today. We were better motivated by patriotism, honor and belief in America.
Also, this month saw a plethora of letters attacking Donald Trump and by association, Kevin McCarthy. Some of these were local writers, but many were from cities and states far away, but all had a common theme directed at maligning with generalized complaints. I pray the same people who believe in God and country are smart enough to recognize the dynamic attack group the left has become and will vote their conscience come November.
— Karen Wass, Bakersfield