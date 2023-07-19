Let's go with John Pryor's July 18 Community Voices thesis that we might be comforted that our Constitution finds certain of its basics in the Old Testament Torah. If that were true, we would be a nation governed by permanent, unelected hereditary Aronic priests who are served by the males of the clan of Levi. Women would be second-class citizens, if that, subservient to their husbands in all things.
We would be a ruthlessly genocidic, one-religion nation compelled by God to murder all other religious leaders. We would be overseen by judges appointed by God himself for life. We would be expected upon an occasion of God's wrath to plunder through the land killing all who called upon other gods, men, women, children, livestock and take all their booty for ourselves. Upon occasion, women and children would be spared and taken as slaves or concubines. Concubinage and multiple wives would be an accepted part of marital life.