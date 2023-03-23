One can only chuckle. Kevin McCarthy, who ignored summons to give testimony to the House Jan. 6 Committee, and now as House speaker, McCarthy calls on GOP House members to immediately begin investigating the agencies and individuals which have been investigating Trump. Now this is a circus launching a significant laugh. Republicans are issuing summons, demanding testimony before their investigatory committees when House Republicans, especially McCarthy, refused to honor the same House summons they now seek others respect and comply with.
Now really what does McCarthy believe or expect? What's good for the goose is good for the gander, Mr. McCarthy. Given that McCarthy ignored House summons, why would others equally motivated to not cooperate not follow his example? Bottom line, Mr. McCarthy, how in good conscious can anyone expect others to do what they themselves declined to do?